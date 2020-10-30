SVA Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 83.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647,730 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,853,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,478 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 498.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,026,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in General Electric by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,543,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,838 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

