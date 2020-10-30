SVA Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,549 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 90,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,640,000 after purchasing an additional 682,682 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT opened at $70.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $70.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

