SVA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,248 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Republic Services by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after buying an additional 350,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Republic Services by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,629,000 after purchasing an additional 226,779 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Republic Services by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,360,000 after purchasing an additional 514,494 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,208,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,149,000 after purchasing an additional 94,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,109,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,418 shares of company stock worth $13,343,263. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $87.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

