SVA Wealth Management LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 720 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,532,566.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 16,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.79, for a total transaction of $5,369,798.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,105,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $325.61 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $360.00. The firm has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $326.01 and its 200-day moving average is $301.93.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.33.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

