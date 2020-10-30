SVA Wealth Management LLC Invests $234,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 932 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $43,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $237.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.80 billion, a PE ratio of 92.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $3,019,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,953,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,801,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total transaction of $1,004,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,902.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 736,209 shares of company stock worth $175,736,313 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.94.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

