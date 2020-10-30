SVA Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $521,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period.

FTEC stock opened at $90.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.96. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

