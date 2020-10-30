SVA Wealth Management LLC Has $535,000 Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

SVA Wealth Management LLC cut its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGEE. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 400.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 34,016 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the first quarter worth $1,494,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 54.3% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.45. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $83.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.26.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.04 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

