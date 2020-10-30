SVA Wealth Management LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SVA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,135 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Intel by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Intel by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Intel by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.11 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $180.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.97.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

