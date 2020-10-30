SVA Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 32.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.36.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.68, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

