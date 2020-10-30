SVA Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SVA Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,159,000 after buying an additional 41,159 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 17.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 39.6% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 111.3% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.91.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

