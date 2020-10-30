SVA Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SVA Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 516,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,426,000 after acquiring an additional 71,763 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 295,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $126.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

