SVA Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

SVA Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,809 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 103,538.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 49,355,731 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,878,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,057,000 after buying an additional 1,332,854 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 701.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,096,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,631,000 after buying an additional 960,059 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,569,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,244,000 after buying an additional 780,376 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,020,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.46 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57.

