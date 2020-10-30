SVA Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,389 Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 45,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance by 1.9% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 1.7% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 0.9% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 41,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 149,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

NYSE EV opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.11. Eaton Vance Corp has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $62.45.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

