SVA Wealth Management LLC Buys 705 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,940,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,110,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 991,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,383,000 after acquiring an additional 241,250 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,261,000 after acquiring an additional 153,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,414,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $304.88 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $340.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

