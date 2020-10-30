SVA Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. AXA increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 136,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 91.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter worth $4,203,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Hershey by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey stock opened at $137.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.15. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,127.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

