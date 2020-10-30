Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Suzuki Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $173.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.40. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $198.81.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

