Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.84, but opened at $16.49. Summit Materials shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 49,479 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

SUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.

In related news, CEO Anne P. Noonan acquired 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,668,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964,258 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5,545.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 204,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Summit Materials Company Profile (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.