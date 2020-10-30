Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has decreased its dividend by 52.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

RGR stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.58.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. Equities analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RGR shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Aegis started coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $230,703.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,379.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.78, for a total transaction of $125,917.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,332. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.