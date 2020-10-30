Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $87.00

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $87.00 and last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 52 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STRA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Strategic Education by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,002,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,993,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Strategic Education by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

