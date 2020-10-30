Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of ONEOK Call Options (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 9,027 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,751 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.30%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.