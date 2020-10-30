Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 11,161 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,431% compared to the average daily volume of 441 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELY shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

NYSE ELY opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.00.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 6.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 212,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.