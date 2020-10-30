Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Hold Rating for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price.

NFE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.33). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 55.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. The firm’s revenue was up 175.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Mack purchased 12,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $278,941.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,275,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,050,377.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 224,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $7,725,418.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,982,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,650,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 903,150 shares of company stock valued at $29,810,904. Company insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,323,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,073,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 29,315 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 767,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 652,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 37.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

