Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 66,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 19,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.66.

PFE stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

