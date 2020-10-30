Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,632 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 20,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,647 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Intel by 392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 23,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Cowen cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Standpoint Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

Intel stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.22. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

