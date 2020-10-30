State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $48,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $133.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

