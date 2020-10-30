State of Michigan Retirement System Takes Position in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 600,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,305,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.58% of Stitch Fix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFIX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $38.14 on Friday. Stitch Fix Inc has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $39.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.79 and a beta of 2.61.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 44,362 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $1,232,819.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Anderson sold 350,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $10,279,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 730,154 shares of company stock valued at $21,371,261. 47.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.