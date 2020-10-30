State of Michigan Retirement System Takes Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 114,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,652,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.12.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $104.22 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $111.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

