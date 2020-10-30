State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 96,500 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 81.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 24.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 136,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 375.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,338,000 after buying an additional 40,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter worth $43,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $219.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.95 and a 200-day moving average of $244.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.51 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, 140166 decreased their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.