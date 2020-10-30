State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 589,743 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589,743 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $22,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.06.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

