State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

KSU opened at $175.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.04. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $200.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.52.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

