State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,900 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 194.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,522,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,327,000 after buying an additional 12,889,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 254.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,582,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Amcor by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,216,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Amcor by 2,167.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,837,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amcor by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,679,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,591 shares in the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.

Amcor stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.