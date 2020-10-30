State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 17,800 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $6,458,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 28.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 31.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Booking by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price objective (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.39.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,630.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,735.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,669.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $23.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

