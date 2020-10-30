State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.34% of WNS worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in WNS during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WNS has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on WNS from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

