State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 237,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,162,000 after acquiring an additional 52,023 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 325.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 13,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total transaction of $314,028.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $181,108.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,580.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,658 shares of company stock worth $3,151,072 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.86.

QRVO opened at $129.71 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $140.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

