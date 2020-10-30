State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,851,635 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $95,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.22. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, 140166 increased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.