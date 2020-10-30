State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 871,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 119,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.34. The firm has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.86, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.