State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $92,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS stock opened at $310.25 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.21% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $1,903,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at $362,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total value of $620,352.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,178 shares of company stock worth $6,708,312. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

