State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 3,600 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 64.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,690 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 89.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,398,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3,865.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 742,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,652,000 after acquiring an additional 723,411 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $37.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.