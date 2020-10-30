State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 3,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 34.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $123.42. The firm has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

