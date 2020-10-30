State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 2,900 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,515 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Confluence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $804,000. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $2,680,314.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,626. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTXS opened at $113.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.89. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.93.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

