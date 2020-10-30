State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 20,400 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,288,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,146,000 after acquiring an additional 173,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,654,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,176,000 after acquiring an additional 330,866 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

NYSE MS opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16. The company has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 179 shares of company stock valued at $7,931 and sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

