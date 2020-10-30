State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Hologic by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 147,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 116,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hologic by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,365,000 after purchasing an additional 248,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,628,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 32,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.72. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $73.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.96 million. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. Hologic’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

