State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 18,500 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $248,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATO opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.77. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.