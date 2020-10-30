State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 213,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 18,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $208,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 27.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.6% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 19,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.38.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $158.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

