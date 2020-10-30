State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. Sitrin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $6,130,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 34.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $9,929,000.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $228.94 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $250.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total value of $427,285.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,455.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total value of $501,460.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,862.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,195 shares of company stock worth $1,345,601. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

