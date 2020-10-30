State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.98 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 46,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $30.76 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,600. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

