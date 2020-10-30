State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.79 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,193,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,276,320,000 after acquiring an additional 823,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,544,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,415,000 after purchasing an additional 378,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,531,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,610,000 after purchasing an additional 425,919 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,673,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,525,000 after purchasing an additional 562,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,703,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,344,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $151.51 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $177.70. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.32.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.31.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.51, for a total transaction of $2,647,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,119,340.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 18,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total transaction of $3,326,454.58. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,478,206. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

