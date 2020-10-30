State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.35 Million Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 6.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,763,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $552,340,000 after purchasing an additional 297,267 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 15.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,106,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $360,899,000 after purchasing an additional 411,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CDW by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,203,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,789,000 after purchasing an additional 73,240 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 168.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,822,000 after purchasing an additional 734,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 29.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,627,000 after purchasing an additional 234,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.67.

Shares of CDW opened at $120.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.76 and its 200-day moving average is $114.35. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CDW will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

