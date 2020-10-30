State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.18 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth $1,777,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVR by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,120,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in NVR by 5.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth $1,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $3,996.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4,156.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3,608.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.80. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,530.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $56.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 223.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,668.25.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 17 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,919.98 per share, for a total transaction of $66,639.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at $97,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung purchased 30 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4,211.37 per share, with a total value of $126,341.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,421.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

