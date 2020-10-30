State of Michigan Retirement System Has $23.54 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $23,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 9,250.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,916,000 after buying an additional 4,381,861 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in 3M by 9,539.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 954,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,853,000 after buying an additional 944,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 3M by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,114,829,000 after buying an additional 910,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 3M by 28.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,645,000 after buying an additional 777,513 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in 3M by 28.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,355,000 after buying an additional 659,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.31.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $158.48 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The company has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.